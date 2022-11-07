Kochi

Students protest at St. Albert’s College in Kochi

Students organised a protest at St. Albert’s College in Kochi on Monday demanding action against those responsible for the alleged suicide attempt by a student.

The protesting students alleged that the college authorities had not acted against faculty members who had allegedly denied attendance to an undergraduate student of journalism who attempted suicide though he was eligible for it. Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) from nearby colleges barged into the campus to support the protest.

They demanded that the management withdraw actions that curtailed the rights of students to protest on the campus. The Principal was not available for comment despite repeated efforts.


