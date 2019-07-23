Students pay tribute to Chandrayaan-2

Students of Elamkunnapuzha Government High School on Monday observed National Moon Day wishing the best to India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

Scientists who worked for making the mission a success were hailed at the function.

The science club at the school organised the event. The highlight of the event was the interaction that a student dressed up as an astronaut had with the audience sharing his experiences about his ‘journey’ to the moon. Akshay Kumar, a tenth standard student and a member of the science club, enacted the role of the astronaut with the album Drag me down belting in the background.

This was followed by a video exhibition of the moon missions. Leena, a teacher, play-acted as a NASA journalist, and cleared the doubts of students.

Meena Krishna and Muhammed Nizam emerged first and second in the Moon Day quiz in the upper primary category. In the high school category, Anagha Babu and Sania Leena bagged the first two prizes.

Aron James Decuza and Abhishek bagged the top prizes in the rocket modelling contest held in upper primary and and high school categories respectively. A letter writing contest hailing the scientists behind the Chandrayaan-2 mission was also held. The event was led by headmistress N.K. Seema and teachers in charge of the science club Lissy Thomas, Leena and Sindhu M. PTA president Rajeev Ayichothu sung songs and poems on moon.