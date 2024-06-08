Students of naval architecture and shipbuilding programme at Cusat secure top placements

Nearly 95% of the final year students of BTech Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding in the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have secured campus placements.

The placements are reaching up to the 100%-mark as the 45th batch of the programme will graduate this year. Of the 38 students, 36 have secured placements, according to a communication.

The authorities are hopeful that the department will be able to maintain the 100% placement status, with reputed companies likely to extend offers to the students in the coming days. This year, the highest annual package is ₹29.83 lakh, while the average annual package is ₹9.79 lakh. Last year, it was ₹17.3 lakh and ₹8.3 lakh, respectively.

The students have been placed in reputed companies in the fields of design and consultancy, classification society, shipyard, heavy lift, dredging, and oil and gas this time. They have won offers for jobs in West Asia, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi.

Ten cadets of the Indian Navy successfully completed the BTech Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding programme this year. The course has been awarded with NAAC A + status tier one. It has also earned the NBA Tier-I accreditation. Earlier, the Indian Naval Academy and the London-based Royal Institution of Naval Architects had approved the programme.

