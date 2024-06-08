GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Students of naval architecture and shipbuilding programme at Cusat secure top placements

Published - June 08, 2024 04:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 95% of the final year students of BTech Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding in the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have secured campus placements.

The placements are reaching up to the 100%-mark as the 45th batch of the programme will graduate this year. Of the 38 students, 36 have secured placements, according to a communication.

The authorities are hopeful that the department will be able to maintain the 100% placement status, with reputed companies likely to extend offers to the students in the coming days. This year, the highest annual package is ₹29.83 lakh, while the average annual package is ₹9.79 lakh. Last year, it was ₹17.3 lakh and ₹8.3 lakh, respectively.

The students have been placed in reputed companies in the fields of design and consultancy, classification society, shipyard, heavy lift, dredging, and oil and gas this time. They have won offers for jobs in West Asia, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi.

Ten cadets of the Indian Navy successfully completed the BTech Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding programme this year. The course has been awarded with NAAC A + status tier one. It has also earned the NBA Tier-I accreditation. Earlier, the Indian Naval Academy and the London-based Royal Institution of Naval Architects had approved the programme.

Related Topics

Kochi / education / architecture / shipbuilding

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.