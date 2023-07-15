Students of Aluva school for visually impaired to expand farming activities

July 15, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Students of the School for the Visually Impaired, Aluva, are preparing to expand their farming activities, beginning with nearly an acre of kitchen garden. They are looking forward to producing organic vegetables on the plot of land after taking the first lessons in agriculture and after getting a whiff of the soil.

The programme is being undertaken by the special students with the assistance and guidance of the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Keezhmadu Krishi Bhavan. Principal Agricultural Officer Bincy Joseph inaugurated the planting of vegetables on the chosen plot, and all the students participated by joining in planting the first saplings. They also participated in a presentation of songs that accompany farming activities as the first planting was done.

The students have been supplied with planting materials and other inputs for the new venture by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. This is the first time that the students of the school are taking up such an activity, which will add to their experience and skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school was established in 1962 and is set in the scenic rural areas neighbouring Aluva. School management sources said that the idea was both to produce healthy vegetables for the nearly 70 students who live on the school premises so that they earned the best quality vegetables and fruits. Besides, the agricultural activity will help the students take practical lessons in farming, organic production of vegetables, and pest control, besides getting to know the agricultural cycle, including harvesting activities.

The lessons are included in their class text books, but the field of experience is a larger canvas in which the students will be able to learn better and use their knowledge for the future, school sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.