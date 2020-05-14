Kochi

Students develop robot for disinfection

The robot Rakshak that can spray disinfectants developed by students of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi.

Students of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology have developed a prototype of a remote controlled robot that can spray disinfectants.

The robot, named Rakshak, could lower chances of fire force or other personnel getting infected while sanitising public spaces or hospitals, according to Gokuldas V.R., who was part of the four-member team of third year mechanical engineering students comprising Jerin P. Raju, Aswin S. Nair and Ashik Faizal. The prototype is equipped with a camera in front that shares real-time images of the path before it to a mobile phone via bluetooth.

The gizmo is fitted with 16-litre tank for the disinfectant and a storage space to carry medicines or medical equipment. It was used to disinfect the premises of the Rajagiri College hostel right before it was turned into a quarantine facility, said Vishnu Sankar, assistant professor at the college, who mentored the team. The students are in the process of updating the robot using artificial intelligence to give it a prefixed path that it can traverse automatically. They were also looking for funding to make more such devices that can be deployed in public spaces and hospitals, said Mr. Gokuldas.

