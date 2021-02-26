Students develop labour portal

A portal to connect job seekers with employers was developed by computer science students of Model Engineering College (MEC), Thrikkakara, for the district skill development committee.
The portal, https://thozhiljalakam-k
erala.gov.in, which was readied bringing together labour training centres, trainers and industries, was launched by District Development Commissioner Afsana Parveen.
A press release said that the portal would be a platform to identify skill development requirements and to create training programmes and provide skilled labour to entrepreneurs. District Collector S. Suhas presented certificates to MEC students Adil Muhammed, Malavika Menon, Varun Krishna, Amin Azees, and Immanuel Antony, who developed the portal.
