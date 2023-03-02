Students complain of uneasiness after school trip; medical camp to be held

March 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A medical camp will be held at the Panangad Vocational Higher Secondary School on Friday after scores of students who had gone on a trip to a Thrissur-based amusement park complained of health issues.

Three students were suspected to have been infected with Leptospirosis. Around 200 students of classes 3 to 7 had gone on the trip on February 17.

“Many students had complained of fever and cough and some of vomiting. Samples suspected to have been infected with Leptospirosis have been given to a government lab for testing [to confirm it]. We are keeping a close watch on the situation, and a report has been sent to the Thrissur District Medical Officer alerting about the discomfort being experienced by students following the trip to the amusement park,” said S. Sreedevi, District Medical Officer.

The incident was first reported by a doctor running a clinic at Panangad after he diagnosed three students with Leptospirosis based on tests at a private lab after fever did not subside despite being administered medicines.

“Over 25 students came to our clinic with similar symptoms on being non-responsive to treatment elsewhere. More students have been detected with symptoms of Leptospirosis following which they were referred to multi-specialty hospitals in the city. The symptoms appeared after the normal incubation period of four to five days after the trip. I had immediately alerted the school principal and the health inspector,” said Dr. Danish George who runs the clinic.

Meanwhile, Health Inspector K.K. Biju said the matter had been blown out of proportion. He added that Leptospirosis could be confirmed only based on reports from a public lab.

“Teams from the District Medical Office and the Panangad Family Heath Centre conducted an awareness session at the school on Thursday for parents and students to allay their fears. We also gave students doxycycline tablets to prevent Leptospirosis,” Mr. Biju said.

Prasanna Kumari, school headmistress, said it was following parents’ demand that the District Medical Officer was approached for conducting a medical camp on Friday. Teachers from the school had met the students admitted in hospitals for suspected Leptospirosis and found them to be stable.

K.P. Karmal, president in-charge of Kumbalam panchayat, said there was no cause for concern.