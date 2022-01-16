Students clean up Fort Kochi beach

The Fort Kochi beach that was cleaned by Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society, Ernakulam DTPC, Kochi Corporation, and students of SH College, Thevara, on Saturday.

KOCHI

16 January 2022 02:24 IST

Over 100 students participated in a cleanliness drive on the Fort Kochi beach on Saturday.

The joint initiative by Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society, Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council, SH College, Thevara, and the Kochi Corporation that began on October 2 has seen an average of 80 students participate in beach clean-up every Saturday. The drive was led by SH College student development officer Ebin Ambily.

The aim is to increase community participation in making Fort Kochi a model heritage tourism locale.

