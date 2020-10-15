Students’ Biennale to be held online in Feb. next year

Kochi-Muziris Biennale may be postponed

In what signals the likely postponement of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, due to open in December this year, the Kochi Biennale Foundation has informed that the Students’ Biennale, an educational initiative of KMB, will be held online from February 21 next year.

The Students’ Biennale, a major segment of KMB which buttresses fine arts education by curating and featuring works by students from across the country, will be held online this time around, thanks to COVID-19. Over 1,000 students have participated in Students’ Biennale exhibition and programmes since its inception in 2014.

Production grant

All components of the Students’ Biennale, including workshops and exhibition forums, will be online. A curatorial team of five, Adip Dutta, Archana Hande, Manoj Vyloor, Suresh K. Nair and Vasudha Thozhur, will select the works to be featured in the Students’ Biennale. Selected projects will receive production grants and be exhibited in an online exhibition which will not be limited to art works but is open to practices as well.

Students of BFA/MFA or equivalent courses in India who are desirous of presenting their works may send applications before November 15. More details can be had on the Students’ Biennale website. Queries may be addressed to studentsbiennale@kochimuzirisbiennale.org.

A communication in this regard said that everything, from the communication between curators and students and the work towards the display process, will be online. “The curatorial team will do their best to engage with students across the digital divide working with accessible interfaces. Students will also receive technical and documentation inputs to work with the digital medium,” the note said.

Besides the exhibition, a parallel programme of workshops will be held for participants as well as other students.