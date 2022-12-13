Students’ Biennale gets under way at four venues

December 13, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The 2022 edition of the Students’ Biennale opened on Tuesday at VKL Warehouse, Mattancherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-one presentations by 196 students from art institutions in 22 States are part of the Students’ Biennale being held on the theme, ‘In The Making’, put together by seven curators, according to a press note.

Goa native Afrah Shafiq, who finds the extraordinary in the ordinary through uniqueness in perspective; Bengaluru native Amshu Chukki who makes diversity an art; New Delhi-based curator and writer Arushi Vats; Delhi-based artist and teacher of art history Premjish Achari; artist and researcher from Delhi Suvani Suri; and visual art presenters at Mumbai Clark House Initiative Saviya Lopes and Yogesh Barve are the curators of this edition of the Students’ Biennale.

“The segment reflects artists on the rise, new age creations, evolving talents, concepts, and socio-artistic perceptions. Hence the theme ‘In The Making’,” said Mr. Achari.

Students from north-eastern States and Kashmir, who conceptualised their works of art to reflect the prevailing situation in those regions, bring out various levels of meaning through their works. An array of splendid installations including multimedia creations, photographs with divergent configurations, broad-based sculptures, paintings presented in varied styles, interactive art forms, and indoor-outdoor incarnation artworks are all included in the exhibitions.

The Students’ Biennale can be viewed at Arman Buildings, KVN Arcade, and Trivandrum Warehouse, besides VKL Warehouse.