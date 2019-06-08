Students allege anomalies in CCPA calculation

A section of students of the 2016-19 batch of undergraduate programmes at Maharaja’s College have alleged anomalies in the calculation of their cumulative credit point average (CCPA).

They said the CCPA norms fixed by the authorities deprived them of the chance to apply for higher education programmes as their credit point average was lower than that earned by students of other affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University.

The students said the grading pattern based on the recommendations of the B. Hridayakumari Committee on Choice-based Credit System was implemented for the 2016-19 batch of Maharaja’s College. It was implemented a year before the recommendations were adopted by other affiliated colleges of the varsity, they alleged.

However, the college authorities said they had gone by the provisions of the UGC Regulations-2016 for fixing the norms for calculating CCPA for the 2016-19 batch. The college cannot make any changes on its own as it will be in violation of rules, they said.