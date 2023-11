November 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Ardra Ravi Menon, a student of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, has won the first rank in the MA Bharatanatyam exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University in August 2022. She was a student of the MA Bharatanatyam 2020-22 batch, according to a communication.