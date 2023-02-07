HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student sustains serious injuries after being thrown off moving bus in Kochi

February 07, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A first year graduate student was seriously injured after he was thrown off a moving KSRTC bus through the open door on Tuesday morning.

The injured is Vishnu, 19, from Aluva. He is a student at Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara. The incident took place on the national highway near Companypady in Aluva.

Vishnu had boarded the bus from Companypady, and the accident occurred just 200 metres from the bus stop.

The door got unbolted, and Vishnu who was standing on the footboard fell on the road. The others who were on the footboard managed to grip the hand bar and were spared.

He was initially rushed to a hospital in Kochi before being referred to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.