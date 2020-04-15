Student raises ₹3.6 lakh for migrant welfare

Anaanya Mathew, a student in a city school, was watching TV at home to get rid of the boredom of being stuck within the four walls due to the lockdown. A piece of news about the plight of migrant workers that flashed on the TV screen caught her attention and, went straight to her heart.
Determined to do something about it, she was soon into the thick of it, raising no less than ₹3.6 lakh within a week for the welfare of migrant workers.
Hazeef Mohammed, a friend of hers at Global Public School, helped her and they came up with the technological solution of using a crowdfunding platform for raising funds for the cause.
“Instead of passing on the funds to an organisation, we have decided to buy products that they require,” said Anaanya who can be contacted on 9895395700.
