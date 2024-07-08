Student electrocuted after he attempts to climb atop freight train in Kochi

A degree student was electrocuted after he attempted to climb atop a freight train at the yard of Edappally railway station on Sunday afternoon.

Antony Jose, an 18-year-old BCA student who resided nearby with his parents, attempted this reportedly due to pressure from his friends. He was electrocuted when he came within ‘flashover distance’ of the 25 kv line.

Police suspect his friends challenged him to cross the track by climbing over the train, even as they crossed over the tracks. They reportedly told him that they would gift him a cake if he did this. The electrocution is said to have occurred as he tried to climb over the train carrying fuel a second time, following which he suffered 80% burns.