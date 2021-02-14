Student drowns in Periyar

A youngster, part of a group of five, drowned in the Periyar at Kanjookarankadavu within Kuruppumpady police station limits on Saturday around 2 p.m. The deceased was identified as Adarsh, 19, of Kalamassery, an ITI student. The group had come as part of a pleasure trip. Sources said the group was walking through the river as the water level was low, when the accident occurred and Adarsh got washed away. It was suspected that he got trapped in a deep trench under water.

Though his friends raised an alarm and the local residents rushed in to help, he could not be saved. A team from Perumbavoor fire station fished out the body later in the afternoon.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.