Student drowns, another missing in Periyar

A gathering of friends to celebrate completion of their graduation exams turned tragic after one of them drowned and another went missing in the Periyar along Nedumpara, near Perumbavoor, around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Basil Mathew, 21, of Kuthuvazhi. Vaisakh, 23, of Nedumpara, was yet to be traced after going missing along with his friend.
A five-member scuba team from the Kothamangalam Fire and Rescue Services station fished out the body of the deceased after more than an hour-long search. The team called off the search around 7.30 p.m. owing to lack of visibility and their under water torch ran out of charge.
A bunch of ten friends who had just completed their final year BCA graduation exams at Mar Elias College, Kottappady, had gone visiting to Vaisakh’s home. They were engaged in a game of volleyball on a sandpit surrounded by the river when tragedy struck.
“It is learnt that the ball fell into water and Basil went to fetch it. It was one of the deepest stretches of the Periyar with a depth of almost 30 feet and though the water was still on the surface, there were strong under currents and the boy got caught in it,” said P.M. Rasheed, senior fire officer.
Vaisakh followed by another local in the group, both expert swimmers, rushed to rescue their friend. Though Vaisakh got hold of Basil’s leg he could not drag him into safety and as it became clear that they too were in danger of getting swept into the water one of them abandoned the rescue attempt while Vaisakh persisted.
The search is likely to be resumed on Wednesday morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath