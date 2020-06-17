Student drowns, another missing in Periyar

A gathering of friends to celebrate completion of their graduation exams turned tragic after one of them drowned and another went missing in the Periyar along Nedumpara, near Perumbavoor, around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Basil Mathew, 21, of Kuthuvazhi. Vaisakh, 23, of Nedumpara, was yet to be traced after going missing along with his friend.

A five-member scuba team from the Kothamangalam Fire and Rescue Services station fished out the body of the deceased after more than an hour-long search. The team called off the search around 7.30 p.m. owing to lack of visibility and their under water torch ran out of charge.

A bunch of ten friends who had just completed their final year BCA graduation exams at Mar Elias College, Kottappady, had gone visiting to Vaisakh’s home. They were engaged in a game of volleyball on a sandpit surrounded by the river when tragedy struck.

“It is learnt that the ball fell into water and Basil went to fetch it. It was one of the deepest stretches of the Periyar with a depth of almost 30 feet and though the water was still on the surface, there were strong under currents and the boy got caught in it,” said P.M. Rasheed, senior fire officer.

Vaisakh followed by another local in the group, both expert swimmers, rushed to rescue their friend. Though Vaisakh got hold of Basil’s leg he could not drag him into safety and as it became clear that they too were in danger of getting swept into the water one of them abandoned the rescue attempt while Vaisakh persisted.

The search is likely to be resumed on Wednesday morning.