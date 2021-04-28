Student donates ‘Vishukaineetam’ to CMDRF

Kochi

28 April 2021 00:25 IST

Kashinath T.R., a nine-year-old student from Eroor in Thripunithura, has proved that age has got nothing to do with displaying social commitment.

The youngster set a model worth emulating when he donated the money he got from parents and relatives during Vishu to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Media reports about the hiccups in vaccination are what moved him to donating his meagre saving of ₹2,000 towards the vaccine challenge. “I simply felt like doing it after watching the news about corona and the Chief Minister’s press conference urging people to join the vaccine challenge,” said Kashinath.

Ratheesh, Kashinath’s father, said his son regularly read newspapers and watched news channels and kept track of current affairs. “He shared the idea of contributing to CMDRF when I returned from work on Monday evening. I informed our former councillor T.G. Biju who arranged for handing over the money,” he said.

The money was received by Thripunithura MLA M. Swaraj at the boy’s house on Tuesday morning. Thripunithura municipal vice-chairman K.K. Pradeep, and CPI(M) Eroor North local secretary V.G. Sudhikumar were also present.