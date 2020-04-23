Kochi

Student donates to CMDRF

Physical challenges did not deter Poojith Krishna from lending a hand to the State which is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boy, a Plus-One student of Government Higher Secondary School, Vennala, offered ₹5,001, his small earnings and ‘Vishukaineetam’ put together, to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Krishna, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, had called up officials of Service Cooperative Bank, Vennala, which had opened a collection centre for the CMDRF, to hand over the money.

Bank president A.N. Santhosh and secretary M.N. Laji received Krishna’s contribution at his home at Padivattom.

