Student dies in accident involving motorcycle

July 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy died after a motorcycle driven by his friend of the same age and on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road at Pallikavala near Cheranalloor on Friday around 6.30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Jeswin, a Standard 10 student of Edayakunnam in Cheranalloor. The two were reportedly on their way to tuition class. Though Jeswin was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly. The rider ended up with a fractured shoulder.

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case against the motorcycle rider invoking IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence).

Both the families claimed to be unaware that the boys had gone for tuition on the motorcycle.

