Student designs low-cost automatic sanitiser dispenser

A student from Nettur Technical Training Foundation, Thalassery, has designed a low-cost automatic sanitiser dispenser, which can be installed easily in offices and public places for hand sanitation.

Amal Varun Mathew, a native of Kozhikode who designed the gadget, has already supplied it to two police stations in the district for trial.

The total cost of the device is only ₹400. It works with minimal electronic components. Amal says only four components are needed to make the sensor-fitted device, which can dispense the sanitiser without touching.

The first automatic dispenser was installed at the Vigilance office at Thondayad after a Sub Inspector from there happened to hear about the device designed by the student. Later, it was also installed at the Kunnamangalam police station.

Amal, who has the habit of collecting and assembling junk electronic components to make them useful, says the new gadget will be especially useful during the Covid times.