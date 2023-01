January 10, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

A graduate student of Bharat Mata College (BMC), Thrikkakara, collapsed in the classroom and died on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ancy Mol, 19, of Changampuzha Nagar. She was a second year B.Sc Maths student.

The incident occurred during the interval in the afternoon. She was chatting to her friends when she complained of dizziness and collapsed. Though she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she died by then.