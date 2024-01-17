Structural experts to inspect damaged bridges on Container Road

January 17, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A team of structural experts from New Delhi will inspect bridges on Container Road (NH 966 A) shortly, after piers of the Kothad-Moolampilly and Mulavukad-Moolampilly bridges were found to have suffered damage. This follows a letter sent by Hibi Eden, MP, to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, it is learnt.

The damage was detected recently, and a video of it went viral after being uploaded on a news platform. This left commuters through Container Road, fishers, and residents in dismay, especially since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had been collecting hefty toll from motorists who use the 17-km corridor that was commissioned in 2010.

The concrete parts on the base of many piers of the two bridges have now given away, exposing the steel rods within, giving rise to allegations of inadequate cement and quality control measures being used in the construction stage. The damage to the bridges has come at a time when Container Road was awaiting renovation under a ₹129.5-crore project.

ADVERTISEMENT

MP’s letter

In his letter to Mr. Gadkari, Mr. Eden said residents of the locality and fishers were apprehensive about the condition of the bridges in the highway corridor, especially since the concrete base had given away in many piers. Allegations are rife that the bridges were not built in adherence to norms, and that the concrete used was not capable of resisting saline water.

In this situation, it is imperative that a team of structural engineers inspect the bridges and suggest remedial measures. Restoration work must be done soon after in a time-bound manner since the corridor is used by all types of vehicles, including container lorries. This is apart from the strategic importance of the bridges.

NHAI officials said a bridge expert would inspect the structures on Thursday to ensure that they were safe for use.

Remedial steps

A senior official who retired from the PWD said remedial measures like micro-concreting using fast-setting materials could be relied on to reinforce the piers. “There must be extra caution since the damaged parts are in direct contact with water.” He attributed the damage to possible slack supervision by the contracting firm and NHAI engineers.

There are a dozen small and big bridges atop waterbodies between Aluva and Vaduthala. Scuba divers and others have reported of improper construction and piers that were built away from the alignment being abandoned, said Jacob Santosh of Social Welfare Action Alliance Society, an NGO. “Payment must be made to contractors only after diligent inspection of bridge and road works. They must be held accountable for public liability and compensating for loss on account of damage to the structures, even if the defect liability period has expired, for ‘unperformed obligations’. A perpetual verification system by the NHAI and other agencies too is needed, especially for bridges since their damage is not always easily visible,” he added.

Commuters have a fearful ride over Container Road, mainly due to problematic bridges and absence of street lights, said Abhijit John, convener of Container Road Travellers’ Association. “The NHAI must find a sustainable solution to such issues, especially since it collects hefty toll from users of the highway corridor. This is because the steel rods of such problematic bridges will corrode more as days pass by. The NHAI must take proactive measures and make amends in a time-bound manner. In addition, it must fix responsibility on the contracting firm that built the bridges,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.