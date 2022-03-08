Strong circumstantial evidence against tattooist, say police

Two complainants record statements before magistrate

CCTV footage from the studio of the controversial tattooist Sujeesh P.S, who is in 14-day judicial custody after his arrest following sexual assault allegations by his women clients, has reportedly helped the city police prima facie corroborate the accounts of the survivors.

It confirmed that the complainants had indeed visited his studio on the days they alleged they were subjected to sexual excesses. However, the fact that footage may not be available for beyond a year, while the oldest among the six complaints received so far dated back to March 2018, remains a definite handicap. Also, the footage may not be helpful beyond a point considering that tattooing in private parts of the body is held in privacy.

However, the police claim that there are strong circumstantial evidence against the accused. The two complainants at Cheranalloor police station have recorded their statements before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC while their medical examinations have also been conducted. The medical examination of the four complainants at Palarivattom station was held on Tuesday and dates are being fixed for recording their statements before the magistrate.

“We will seek the custody of the accused once we get the copies of the statements of the complainants before the magistrate. The immediate reaction of the victims in the face of the alleged attacks and the people they first shared their ordeal with remain critical. People privy to their experiences will be arraigned in as witnesses. Such witnesses have come forward in all six cases,” said a senior officer with the city police.

The police claimed that there are evidence to prove that the accused have suggested the petitioners, who were initially accompanied by others, to come alone for tattooing thereafter.

The accused, who was on the run since last Wednesday when a 18-year-old first accused him of sexual atrocity through a social media post, was arrested on Saturday night. Since that first allegation, several women had come forward with similar allegations. Six of them eventually lodged formal complaints. He was booked with non-bailable charges, including for rape.