Striving to achieve goals of Preamble is ideal social work, says Daya Bai

Social activist Daya Bai has said that striving to achieve the goals set in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution is the ideal form of social work.

Speaking at an interactive session organised under the aegis of the Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers (Ernakulam chapter) at Don Bosco Cultural Centre, Vennala, on Thursday, Daya Bai recalled some of her experiences in life and her intense desire to be one with the people whom she served.

She said she was impressed by Mahatma Gandhi, “who spurned his western dress, wore a dhoti and shawl and walked into the midst of the people, walked with them and became one with them.”

A social worker has to become one with the people to understand their condition. She cited the example of Father Damien, who cared for leprosy patients in Hawaii and how she was attracted to the service rendered by him. She said she too wanted to follow in the footsteps of the Belgian Catholic priest.

Daya Bai said she was inspired by freedom fighters and the lives of saints and martyrs. As a young child, she said, she was enthralled by Rani Laxmi Bai, who, in the child’s mind, “rode a horse and set about gathering women against the British.”

Daya Bai told students during the interactive session that if one desired something intensely it could be achieved. She cited some examples from her life to illustrate the point.

She also said that she was deeply saddened by the fate of Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod. She enacted some real-life experiences of parents of affected children at the session to highlight the severity of the situation.