Stringent regulations to continue in Kochi hotspots

Being in Orange A zone, lockdown relaxations in Ernakulam district from Friday will be limited, especially with regard to activities in the health sector and the rural economy, according to S. Suhas, District Collector. He said there would only be partial relaxation with the lockdown being in force till May 3.

There will be no relaxation in Division 8 of Chullikkal and Division 65 of Kathrikadavu, the two hotspots in the Kochi Corporation area. They were identified after considering live COVID-19 cases as well as previous cases that had primary and secondary contacts. Of the two cases at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, one is from Malappuram, while the other is from the Kaloor South area.

Despite relaxations in the rest of the district for some sectors, especially agriculture, fishery, textile manufacturing, food processing, animal husbandry, and poultry, there will be strict monitoring to ensure that people follow lockdown norms, the Collector said. Lockdown norms include compulsory use of mask while stepping out of homes, social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than five persons, ban on spitting in public places, use of lift by not more than two persons at a time, cars being occupied by not more than three persons, and ban on pillion riding on two wheelers. Restrictions on wedding events and funerals will continue.

Banks will function as usual, while non-banking finance companies should function with 50% of personnel.

Anganwadi workers will distribute food and nutritional products to lactating mothers and children once in 15 days. However, anganwadis will remain closed.

Akshaya centres and postal services will be functional as usual. Workshops and textile manufacturing units will be allowed to function. Online food delivery will be permitted till 8 p.m.

No inter-district travel will be allowed. Educational institutions, including coaching centres, as well as commercial establishments, except those mentioned in the list of services allowed, will remain closed.

There will be no taxis and autorickshaws. There is a complete ban on social and religious gatherings and sporting activity.

People can go for walk for health reasons, but not in groups.