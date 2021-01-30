Striking a false note with photostat copies

Man used fake notes for small transactions before an alert shopowner called his bluff

The Panangad police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly used fake currency notes for financial transactions. He had allegedly used the notes for three transactions before an alert provisions store owner at Nettoor called his bluff and handed him over to the police.

Four fake ₹500 notes, which were actually photostats of original currency notes, were recovered from him. “He managed to take the photostat of the currency note on the pretext of using them for a film shooting. He had taken eight copies and had used three of them before he was caught during the fourth attempt. We have managed to identify all except one shop where he used it,” said A. Ananthalal, Station House Officer, Panangad.

All the fake notes were passed off as real ones in small shops in and around Nettoor during daytime. The only time he reportedly tried the same during the night, he got caught, thanks to the alert store owner.

“That he was able to fool people despite using unsophisticated fakes shows that people have to be more vigilant against being cheated in this manner. Hence, we are conducting a drive of sorts to create awareness about it,” said Mr. Ananthalal.

The accused, Anshad of Iravipuram in Kollam, reportedly devised the ploy to overcome the shortage of money to pay rent. The police have not found any antecedents to suspect that he might have done it in the past.

Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce authorities said that though there had not been any complaints about fake currencies from its members, it could be due to the fact that such notes were circulating without anyone’s knowledge.

“Everyone seems to be under the impression that there are no fake currencies any longer. If currencies forged using new methods are infiltrated into the system undetected in large numbers, then we may have a serious problem. Other than alerting our members to fake currencies, we may also have to train them on how to detect them since some of them were cheated despite banks sharing tips with them,” said G. Karthikeyan, President, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce.