Strike hits life in Kochi

Kochi

27 November 2020 01:26 IST

The 24-hour nationwide strike by workers’ unions against the Centre’s policies resulted in most shops, including eateries, remaining closed in Kochi and its suburbs.

Markets too remained closed, while activities at Kochi port and public sector undertakings in the district came to a standstill. Senior officers too kept away from work in most offices where employees did not turn up.

Traffic too was down to about 25%, including on highways, thanks to goods carriers and public transport vehicles keeping off the road. Police personnel were seen checking vehicles in the city and West Kochi to nab traffic rule offenders, especially those who drove sans helmet or in an inebriated condition.

Many worker trade unions, including the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), gathered together in the city to register their protest against the Central government’s policies. A chain dharna was organised on the Ernakulam Town Hall-Menaka stretch.