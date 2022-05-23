Strike brings fishing sector to a standstill

Demands include supply of kerosene at ₹25 for fishing vessels

The fishing sector came to a standstill on Monday with fish workers engaged in both marine and inland fisheries and allied activities striking work demanding, among other things, concessional rate for fuels like kerosene and control over diesel prices. The strike was called by the Kerala Matsya Mekhala Samrakshana Samiti (forum for protection of fisheries sector), which comprises organisations representing both politically affiliated and independent fishermen’s unions.

Thousands in poverty

V. Dinakaran, former MLA and chairman of the samiti, said fishermen, those in the allied sectors, and boat operators joined the strike to protest against the continuous rise in the price of fuels like kerosene and diesel, which had made fishing operations financially unviable, plunging thousands of people into extreme poverty. It was the participation of workers, retailers and boat operators which had made the protest a success, he said.

Activities at fish landing centres like Chellanam and major fishing harbours like Thoppumpady as well as major fish markets came to a standstill on account of the strike. Mr. Dinakaran, Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, vice chairman of the samiti, and general convener Shery Thomas thanked the fish workers and unions for making the protest and drawing the attention of authorities.

The demands raised by the fishing community include supply of kerosene at ₹25 for fishing vessels, recall of road tax on diesel for vessels going out for fishing, recall of policies recently announced by the Union and State governments that hampered the rights of fishing community, increase in the provisions for the fishing community's social and economic security.

Matsyafed functioning

The fishermen’s unions have also demanded that the government intervene to make the operations of the apex fisheries cooperative Matsyafed more efficient. The coastal regulation zone rules should be amended to protect the livelihood of traditional fishers.

The fishing community also raised objections to the rehabilitation programme ‘Punargeham’. The compensation amount should be raised to make the programme more attractive.