Strict regulations to be in place for Onam season

Kochi

19 August 2020 00:31 IST

Strict regulations will be enforced in the district to check the spread of COVID-19 during this Onam season.

A district-level COVID review meeting chaired by Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday took a decision in this regard. The meeting also decided to close down the Kothamangalam market on account of increase in the spread of the disease. More tests will be conducted in the area.

Markets to function

Aluva market will be opened on Thursday with restrictions. The market will be disinfected on Wednesday. Similarly, Champakkara market will also be opened this week with restrictions. A standard operating procedure will be drawn up jointly by health and police departments and market representatives under the supervision of the corporation authorities.

Restrictions will be in tune with State-level guidelines. Encouraging super markets to promote door-delivery as much possible, ensuring physical distancing in shops and exhibiting notice on the maximum number of customers permissible inside shops at a time are some of the measures to be enforced during the festive season.

Since influx of flowers from neighbouring States are expected during the season, a decision regarding this will be taken based on a State-level study. The Collector directed to enhance the number of tests at airports considering the increased flow of passengers.

Onasadya, an integral part of the celebrations, will be allowed only in houses. Discussions are under way about restricting traditional celebrations like Atham to namesake. Usual exhibitions during Onam will not be allowed this time. Consultations are being held with trade and industry stakeholders about more restrictions to be enforced.

Permission has been granted to hotels and restaurants to serve customers in compliance with norms. Steps will be taken to reopen hotels and homestays, which have been remaining closed for months, based on strict restrictions. They will be disinfected at frequent intervals.

The number of patients in clusters like Aluva and Keezhmadu has declined considerably. Chellanam continues to report new cases and the spread continues in Fort Kochi and Nellikuzhy regions.

The police and the Health Department will hold special discussions on easing restrictions in areas within Fort Kochi cluster where the spread seems to have come down. However, the number of cases continues to increase in Ayavana, Thuravur and Kothamangalam.