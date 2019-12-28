Strict enforcement of plastic ban in city from January 1

District Collector S. Suhas has said that the ban on single-use plastic products will be strictly enforced in the district from January 1.

Addressing a meeting of local body members and officials with regard to the ban at the district collectorate here on Friday, Mr. Suhas directed local bodies to conduct inspections and take action against those found violating the ban from January 1.

Local bodies have a significant role to play in the implementation of the ban. The ban is applicable to all kinds of plastic carry bags. Inspections to be carried out by local bodies will be aided by Revenue officials and relevant departments. Shopping malls and other large trade organisations should not be spared from inspections either, said Mr. Suhas who urged local bodies to study the guidelines issued by the Suchitwa Mission.

Local bodies should observe sanitation campaigns on January 25. He asked local bodies to conduct awareness campaigns about the plastic ban at the grassroots levels in association with traders. He urged shop owners to display the undertaking of plastic-free shops in their shops. Brands coming under the ambit of Extended Producer Responsibility enjoy some relaxations in ban on account of their commitment to collect the plastic covers they produce.

District Panchayat President Dolly Kuriakose called for concerted efforts by local bodies for a plastic-free district. District Legal Services Authority Secretary Saleena V.G. called for developing a plastic-free culture.

District Planning Officer Litty Mathew, Haritha Kerala Mission district coordinator Sujith Karun, and chairpersons of local bodies and officers attended the meeting.