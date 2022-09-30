Stress laid on land pooling to speed up urban development projects

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 30, 2022 19:25 IST

A statutorily regulated system of land pooling can be opted instead of land acquisition for faster implementation of urban development and infrastructure projects, Additional Advocate General Ashok M. Cheriyan said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a technical session at the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) here on ‘Town planning legislation’, the second in a series of three seminars being held in the run-up to the Bodhi National Urban Conclave to be organised by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Bolgatty on October 9 and 10, he said land pooling should be done exclusively through government agencies. There must also be grievance-redressal mechanisms and appellate forums for stakeholders.

“If private agencies are permitted to undertake land pooling, there is every chance that consent from landowners will be procured through coercive means. There is thus a chance for exploitation of marginalised sections. In the said circumstances, in my opinion, land pooling must be regulated statutorily, and it should also be subjected to supervision and control by governmental agencies,” Mr. Cheriyan said.

He cautioned that agricultural land would be usurped, and farmers, particularly tenant agriculturists, would be duped with false promises, if land pooling schemes were not restricted to urban development and infrastructure projects.

It has also to be statutorily mandated that the land pooled will not be put to any alternative use. Such a system of land pooling will relieve the acquiring authority of the burden of spending large amounts for acquisition, while the landholder can aspire for increased value for the developed land. There will also be fewer chances of complaints about displacements from land, in land pooling, Mr. Cheriyan said.

GCDA Secretary K.V. Abdul Malik presented a paper on ‘Town planning legislation’. The third seminar in the series, jointly organised by the GCDA and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), on ‘Urban financing’ will be held at CREDAI Conference Hall, Kaloor, on October 3.

Mr. Malik will lead the seminar, which will debate topics like Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), accommodation, reservation, municipal bond, public-private partnership (PPP) projects, betterment levy, and land pooling. Members of the public can register for the Bodhi conclave scheduled for October on http://www.nationalurbanconclave.com

