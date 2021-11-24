Strengthen jagratha samithis in Ernakulam district, says Women’s Commission

Kerala State Women’s Commission has recommended strengthening the jagratha samithis in the district.

“We had received more complaints related to disputes between neighbours and property issues involving them at the adalat. Jagratha samithis have to step in to resolve such complaints,” said P. Sathidevi, Chairperson of the commission at the adalat here on Tuesday.

Ms. Sathidevi said that the suicide of a law student in Aluva owing to harassment by the husband was an unfortunate incident. The commission would inquire whether the police personnel at the station concerned had failed to take timely action against those responsible.

The Chairperson said that directives had been issued to the senior police personnel concerned to probe the incident. The commission would take further action based on the police report, she said.

Ms. Sathidevi said that the number of complaints submitted in the adalats was going up in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. The adalats were being held to intervene in such cases and take action, she said.