‘Strengthen campus-level campaigns against superstitions, drugs’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 31, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Campus-level campaigns against superstitions and narcotic drugs must be strengthened with the active participation of students, teachers, and parents, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said here on Monday.

Any failure in this regard will prove a death knell for an entire generation of youth. All members of society must extend support to the police and excise personnel in combating drug menace. Students particularly have to work towards reining in superstitions and other practices that are taking society backward, he added.

He was speaking at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, after inaugurating the Ernakulam constituency-level Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events organised by the Legislative Assembly Museum, and an exhibition of photos and videos of the Freedom Struggle. “Youth must go back in time and find time to learn from the historic struggles through which the country gained freedom and became a secular democracy. Every citizen ought to resist attempts being made to restructure the country on the basis of religion.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shamseer said the Kerala Legislative Assembly was among the few in India which meet for an average of 60 days. Efforts are on to make available the 1.50 lakh books it has to members of the public, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A seminar on mitigating the effects of climate change, organised jointly by UNICEF and the media and parliamentary studies wing of the Assembly, too was held. T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app