Street vendors find the going tough

They face confiscation of property for obstructing free movement of pedestrians

A relatively new fleet of tourist vans and a car are idling at the residential compound of Shajahan Kabeer at Kathrikadavu.

His fleet of 17 vans and a car, which used to operate package tours, were the mainstay of income for his family, which includes his wife, four children, and mother-in-law. Another 17 families — of drivers — too were dependent on income from these vehicles, till the pandemic threw a spanner in their life, with tourists cancelling their trips.

Rendered without a source of income, Mr. Kabeer and five drivers rented a cargo autorickshaw and took to vending fish. With little knowledge of the trade, the fish that was sourced from wholesale sellers often turned out to be stale. He and his team now eke out a living by selling vegetables at Kathrikadavu, which has now become a hub for around 40 street vendors.

The pandemic resulted in him leasing out his house to garner money and selling off a bulk of his wife’s jewellery to pay monthly instalment for his vehicles and to meet other expenses. “With the three-month moratorium on loans having expired, bank officials have threatened to take away my vehicles, most of which were purchased in 2017,” he says.

Faced with street vendors often obstructing free and safe movement of pedestrians and motorists, civic agencies and the police often warn them and threaten to confiscate their vehicles and goods. “Traders alone are not to blame. Many people park their vehicles in front of our stalls to purchase things. This further disrupts traffic. Pleas to park them a little further away mostly fall on deaf ears,” Mr. Kabeer says.

Womenfolk whose income source was affected due to the pandemic crisis too have taken to vending produce on waysides. Among them is Raslin P.N., who worked in the operations wing of a travel firm. She was the latest to join vendors on Stadium Link Road, selling pickles, meat-stuffed bread/bun, Malabari dishes, and lemon tea. “I began the roadside food counter on Saturday and had to shift space many times due to pressure from those who had put up kiosks earlier,” she says.

“Many vendors have taken over footpaths and roads in the city. The Kochi Corporation’s health wing and food safety officials must keep tabs on the quality of food items, while the police must prevent them from encroaching en masse on public spaces,” says K.V. Girijan, a resident of Palarivattom.

Meanwhile, corporation works standing committee chairman P.M. Harris said vendors selling cooked food posed a public health risk. “Instructions have been given to health inspectors to clamp down on them in view of the pandemic situation. Most vendors return to the same place, even if they are removed, and the civic agency cannot rehabilitate all of them,” he added.