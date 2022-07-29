Street dogs kill over 100 ducks, attack people in Thripunithura

Municipal officials visit farm at Thekumbhagom

Municipal officials visit farm at Thekumbhagom

Over 100 ducks at a farm at Thekumbhagom, Thripunithura, were found dead on Thursday night following an attack by stray dogs, close on the heels of a stray dog biting five people near Pettah in Thripunithura on Thursday evening.

The award-winning farm owner, Vishwambharan, had purchased them from Kuttanad, at ₹300 per duck. “There are over 200 more ducks in the farm. The dogs bit open the nets and entered the farm. There have been instances of dogs killing ducks even during day time,” he said.

Officials of the Thripunithura Municipality visited the farm on Friday.

A stray dog that went on the rampage, biting people near Pettah, first attacked a security guard of a hotel in the area. It then went on to bite others, including an ambulance driver cum social activist who arrived to take the security guard to the hospital.

The dumping of food and slaughterhouse waste on the roadside has been attracting dogs to the area, it is learnt.