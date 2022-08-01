Streams rejuvenated in 76 local bodies in Ernakulam

Efforts as part of ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ initiative

Efforts as part of ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ initiative

About 159.4 km stretch of streams and rivulets in the district has been rejuvenated as part of the ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ (Now, let me flow) initiative of the Department of Local Self Government since January 2022.

These streams are flowing through nearly 76 local bodies. Pindimana and Puthrika panchayats accounted for the maximum number of streams cleaned up in connection with the ongoing efforts to restore the waterbodies to their original condition and ensure their free flow. Officials said the project was carried out in association with the local bodies. The silt and waste materials in canals and streams were removed.

The campaign was launched in December 2019. Around 54 km of streams was rejuvenated up to April 2020. A preliminary assessment was carried out to identify the rivulets that had lost their free flow due to the dumping of effluents and waste materials. The aim was to check soil erosion by restoring the original flow of waterbodies. The workers involved in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme are engaged in the clean-up programme. Community participation has been ensured by involving elected representatives, youth, voluntary organisations, residents’ associations, and local communities.

The expense for the clean-up is met by the local bodies concerned. The government departments are involved in clearing illegal outlets directed into the streams and rivulets. The local communities can also alert the authorities about waste dumping into the waterbodies.