Streams, creeks to get new life

Unchecked dumping of waste and illegal discharge of sewage have affected the lifeline of creeks and small streams in Ernakulam district.

The district wing of the Haritha Keralam Mission found that waste water from household and industrial sewage lines was often directed to the creeks and streams. “We often do not realise the fact that the pollution of these small streams and creeks eventually lead to the contamination of lakes and rivers. Rejuvenation of rivers and lakes may not yield the desired results unless we take steps to check pollution of the creeks and small streams,” said Sujith Karun, District Coordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission.

The mission, in association with several other government agencies, has identified 20 small streams across 13 local bodies for rejuvenation in the initial phase of a project. The local bodies partnering in the first phase of the project include Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Koothattukulam, Piravom, Maradu, Thripunitura, Aluva, Eloor, North Paravur, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Perumbavoor and Kochi Corporation.

Site inspections revealed that the waterbodies were getting choked with plastic waste. Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme reported that even e-waste was recovered from the streams and creeks. “There are people who always take the easy route by throwing plastic covers and materials into the waterbodies rather than cooperating with the organised collection process,” said a Kudumbashree worker in Aluva.

Officials of the State Pollution Control Board said that effluents from industrial units located nearby the small streams and creeks had taken a toll on the ecosystem. “We had reported instances where sewage and other toxic waste from industrial units had resulted in the pollution of creeks and small streams,” said a senior official.

People-driven

Mr. Sujith said the initiative to rejuvenate the canals, small streams leading to the lakes and rivers would be a people-driven project. “This will not be possible without the involvement of the local communities. They will play a key role in the cleaning and managing the waterbodies,” he said.

All the local bodies that include panchayats, municipalities and Kochi Corporation will undertake the rejuvenation of at least one stream or a creek in the first phase of the project starting at Rayamangalam panchayat on Saturday.