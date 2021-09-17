Stranded pregnant cat rescued

A pregnant cat that was trapped in the second floor of a dilapidated house near Parade Ground in Fort Kochi for about a month, was rescued by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services on Friday.

This was after Sakeer, an an animal lover who resides in the locality, informed Reghu P.S., a civil police officer attached to the Kalamassery station, who had earlier served in Fort Kochi.

Mr. Reghu, in turn, informed B. Sandhya, DGP, who is Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

She directed personnel of the service to help rescue the stranded cat which survived for a month on food thrown to it by Sakeer.