Stranded oil tanker in isles towed free

High tide helps efforts to free grounded oil tanker

Oil tanker Thilaakkam, which had run aground, berthed at the Kavaratti jetty in Lakshadweep after it was towed free on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KOCHI

The 700 MT oil tanker M V Thilaakkam that ran aground near the Kavaratti port on its maiden voyage to the islands was towed free in the early hours of Tuesday.

The vessel, which ran aground near the shallow entrance signal point at the eastern side of the port on Monday afternoon, was moved towards the port side using tugboats. The high tide in the early hours of Tuesday helped the efforts to free the oil tanker, according to the officials of the Lakshadweep Administration.

S. Asker Ali, Lakshadweep District Collector, said in a communication that the vessel was berthed at the western jetty in the presence of local residents. The vessel was acquired by the Lakshadweep Administration to facilitate the transportation of bulk petroleum products from mainland to the islands, he said.

The vessel is on charter to the Indian Oil Corporation and is operated by the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, according to the release.