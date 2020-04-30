Stranded Keralites elated at move to bring them back

The procedures initiated by the State government to bring back Keralites stranded in other States following the national lockdown have brought cheers to hundreds who have been eagerly waiting for such a move.

Since the government is clueless about the number of such persons in need of support, it has opened a registration process on the official portal of NoRKA Roots. Based on their number and locations, appropriate arrangements will be made to facilitate their return. Some are stranded in various parts of Kerala and are keen to return to their native places.

Like the arrangements made to receive Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), there will be separate facilities for assessing the health condition of stranded persons. They will be permitted to return home only after thorough screening. Quarantine norms will be applicable to them too.

Since the announcement of the lockdown, several Keralites stranded in various parts of the country have been in touch with people’s representatives and officials for a speedy return. Owing to stringent lockdown regulations, the government has not been able to entertain such requests other than ensuring their safe stay at the respective places.

A group of youths from Kozhikode and Malappuram who were stranded in Maharashtra said they had been getting food and medical aid following the intervention of people’s representatives from Kerala.

Nikhil, a member of the group, said they were also offered timely medical check-up and counselling thanks to the intervention of a local charitable society. “All of us are waiting to complete our registration process on the NoRKA portal as it will only help our quick return,” he added.

In the first phase, senior citizens, students, and those in need of medical aid will get priority. Their transportation and quarantine requirements will be met by the respective district administrations. Efforts are also on to enlist the support of various charitable organisations and government agencies to facilitate their return.