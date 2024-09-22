STP at Elamkulam gets administrative approval under National River Conservation Plan

The ₹3,853-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) in the Greater Kochi area has got a fillip, with the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) granting administrative approval for the first phase of an 17.50-MLD sewerage project at Elamkulam under the National River Conservation Plan.

This sewerage plant is estimated to cost ₹47.54 crore. The IURWTS is a project to rejuvenate a total of six once-navigable canals in the Greater Kochi area and to set up four sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at Elamkulam, Vennala, Perandoor canal, and Muttar. The project that was lying dormant for many years had gained momentum a month ago, after the Revenue department deployed a new team of surveyors to identify encroachers from beside canals.

The NRCD approved the Elamkulam sewerage project as part of the project to rejuvenate, among others, Chitrapuzha through the restoration of natural streams/outfalls carrying sewerage/pollutants under the National River Conservation Plan, informed sources said. “The Centre and the State ought to share the project cost in a 60:40 ratio, whereby each will have to spend ₹28.518 crore and ₹19.012 crore respectively. The State government or the local body concerned will have to bear the expense of cost escalation if any,” they added.

The project should be completed in three years from the date of approval, and it is the State government’s responsibility to monitor its progress. It should also mobilise the cost of laying sewerage lines and the operation and maintenance expense of the plant, while adhering to environmental and energy-efficiency norms.

The National Green Tribunal had identified Chitrapuzha as among the highly polluted rivers in Kerala, and the Centre had assured funds for the sewerage project.

“The four STP projects will cover almost all areas coming under the Kochi Corporation, barring West Kochi. The system will rely on the conventional gravity-based process to pump sewerage for up to a depth of four metres, from where it will be pumped towards the treatment plant. Once the sewerage lines are laid and STPs are ready, households, apartments, and others will be dissuaded from dumping untreated sewerage into waterbodies, thus helping rein in diseases. The Corporation also will have to take deterrent action against those throwing garbage into waterbodies,” the sources said.