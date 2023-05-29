Stormy session of Kochi Corporation Council on the cards

May 29, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A stormy session of the Kochi Corporation Council is likely on Tuesday, with the health standing committee members likely to oppose the decision of the civic authorities to privatise city waste management.

Committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf had earlier stated that the civic administration had sidelined him and the committee. He had complained that the committee was kept in the dark about the activities of the civic body in the health sector since the Brahmapuram fire.

Mr. Ashraf, who decided to part ways with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and re-align with the United Democratic Front (UDF), met District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas to discuss the future course of action.

Mr. Ashraf had complained that the civic body had decided to award the work of processing waste to private agencies even before discussing it in the committee. The work was awarded even before placing the file in the committee, which was against the procedural formality that has to be complied with. The issue will be discussed during the health committee meeting to be held on Tuesday.

The council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. It is also expected to discuss the issue of ending the contract with Zonta Infrastructure Private Limited, the agency engaged for managing legacy waste. The civic body had served a legal notice on the company a few days ago to end its service.

With Mr. Ashraf shifting his loyalty to the UDF camp and the Opposition gaining an upper hand in the health standing committee, the panel may decide not to permit the privatisation of waste management, which could lead to an unprecedented crisis for the civic administration.