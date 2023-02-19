Stop pollution of canals leading to Vembanad lake: PCB tells railways

February 19, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - KOCHI

The lack of facilities for proper treatment of wastewater and oil waste from the diesel locomotive shed at the Ernakulam South railway station have resulted in the pollution of canals leading to the Vembanad lake, according to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The gaps in waste management at the station have found place in a report submitted by the regional office of the board in Ernakulam before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on February 1. The case pertains to the pollution of the Thevara-Perandoor canal. The PCB had written to the Divisional Manager, Southern Railway, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 27 seeking urgent steps to resolve the issue.

Maintaining that the board had issued several directions earlier to plug gaps in waste management, it said the integrated consent to operate was issued to the Ernakulam South Railway station on condition that the Railways would construct and commission a sewage treatment plant before October 20, 2021.

Though the time limit mentioned has elapsed, the treatment plant is yet to be commissioned. Though instructions were issued for proper disposal of waste from the loco-shed, pollution still continued, the PCB said.

A senior official of the Southern Railway in Ernakulam said sewage treatment plants would be set up at Ernakulam South and North stations as part of the redevelopment of the stations. The plants are expected to be commissioned by 2024. On pollution caused by the loco-shed, the official said it had not yet come to his notice, and that necessary steps would be taken as per directives issued by the authorities.