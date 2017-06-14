Stop garbage dumping, GCDA tells corporation

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has asked Kochi Corporation authorities to stop dumping waste at its land located on the northern side of the new market at Kadavanthra.

An official release said that the local body had been dumping waste at the site during the past one year. “It has caused difficulties to the nearby residents and the general public. The corporation has not taken any action despite receiving several letters from the secretary of the GCDA,” it said.

Life has turned difficult for nearly 87 families at the Sneha Nagar near the site after polluted water from the garbage dump started flowing into the road.