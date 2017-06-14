Stop garbage dumping, GCDA tells corporation

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has asked Kochi Corporation authorities to stop dumping waste at its land located on the northern side of the new market at Kadavanthra.
An official release said that the local body had been dumping waste at the site during the past one year. “It has caused difficulties to the nearby residents and the general public. The corporation has not taken any action despite receiving several letters from the secretary of the GCDA,” it said.
Life has turned difficult for nearly 87 families at the Sneha Nagar near the site after polluted water from the garbage dump started flowing into the road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor