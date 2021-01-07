Kochi

Stone-laying for Angamaly bypass by January 27

Three weeks’ time has been given by District Collector S. Suhas for completing the stone-laying to demarcate the boundary of the proposed Ernakulam-Angamaly bypass.

While stone-laying should be completed by January 27, a committee to study the social impact of the bypass should be identified and put on the job by February 15. A total of 7.4971 hectares are being acquired in Angamaly and Karukutty villages for the bypass project.

The review meeting was attended by Roji M. John, MLA, Angamaly, Municipal Chairman Reji Mathew, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) M.V. Suresh Kumar, and KIIFB Tehsildar M.J. Yujeen.

