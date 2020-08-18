Stone-laying begins for NH 66 widening

Laying of stones to mark the boundaries of the National Highway 66 stretch between Edappally and Moothakunnam that’s being widened has begun. District Collector S. Suhas held discussions with members of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the widening on Tuesday.

Stone-laying over a distance of two kilometres from Moothakunnam was completed on Tuesday itself. The highway, with a width of just 10 metres, is being extended by 7.5 metres on either side. Stone-laying is expected to be over in two weeks, following which construction works will get under way. A press release on Tuesday said the widening process was delayed due to the pandemic situation.