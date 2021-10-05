Stone laid for Naval detachment in Lakshadweep

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:14 IST

The foundation stone was laid on Monday for a Naval detachment at Bitra island in Lakshadweep by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

He unveiled the foundation stone, while Sapana Chawla, President of the Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (Sothern Region) laid the foundation brick for its construction.

At the construction site, the Admiral interacted with personnel of the Military Engineering Services and the local populace. He will inaugurate NCN Satellite Data Centre in Kavarati on Tuesday.

