Kochi

Stone laid for Naval detachment in Lakshadweep

The foundation stone was laid on Monday for a Naval detachment at Bitra island in Lakshadweep by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

He unveiled the foundation stone, while Sapana Chawla, President of the Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (Sothern Region) laid the foundation brick for its construction.

At the construction site, the Admiral interacted with personnel of the Military Engineering Services and the local populace. He will inaugurate NCN Satellite Data Centre in Kavarati on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 12:14:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/stone-laid-for-naval-detachment-in-lakshadweep/article36831559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY